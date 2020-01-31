Rajasthan Police Nab Thief Trying to Steal Mughal Era Quran Written in Gold
The police identified the man as Banwari Meena and alleged that he was a gang leader involved in the crime.
Image credit: Twitter/IANS
Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of trying to forcibly take away a copy of the Quran written with gold letters during the Mughal era.
The police identified the man as Banwari Meena and alleged that he was a gang leader involved in the crime. "To sell, he had already struck a deal of Rs 16 crore with a Bangladeshi family. However, one of the gang members was arrested even before the deal could be finalised", said police officer.
The police said Mughal Emperor Akbar is said to have donated the Quran's copy with gold letters to one of the prominent families of Mandalgarh. Due to financial trouble, the family decided to sell the Quran's copy and contacted Rakesh, a resident of Jaipur.
He later contacted the Banwari gang.
Meena called the owners of the Quran''s copy and bashed them. He ran away with the holy book''s copy in a car.
Victim Yogendra Mehta had complained to the police on September 12, 2019, said DCP, Dr Rajeev Pachar.
He said the Quran''s copy with over 1,000 pages was recovered from Meena.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India
- Google Search For Coronavirus Will Now Also Show Tips on How to Keep Yourself Safe