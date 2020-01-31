Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Police Nab Thief Trying to Steal Mughal Era Quran Written in Gold

The police identified the man as Banwari Meena and alleged that he was a gang leader involved in the crime.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
Rajasthan Police Nab Thief Trying to Steal Mughal Era Quran Written in Gold
Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of trying to forcibly take away a copy of the Quran written with gold letters during the Mughal era.

The police identified the man as Banwari Meena and alleged that he was a gang leader involved in the crime. "To sell, he had already struck a deal of Rs 16 crore with a Bangladeshi family. However, one of the gang members was arrested even before the deal could be finalised", said police officer.

The police said Mughal Emperor Akbar is said to have donated the Quran's copy with gold letters to one of the prominent families of Mandalgarh. Due to financial trouble, the family decided to sell the Quran's copy and contacted Rakesh, a resident of Jaipur.

He later contacted the Banwari gang.

Meena called the owners of the Quran''s copy and bashed them. He ran away with the holy book''s copy in a car.

Victim Yogendra Mehta had complained to the police on September 12, 2019, said DCP, Dr Rajeev Pachar.

He said the Quran''s copy with over 1,000 pages was recovered from Meena.

