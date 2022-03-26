Rajasthan Royals Admin vs Sanju Samson Drama Sparks Memes on Twitter

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Friday seemed to take offence to a morphed photo of him posted in jest by the team’s social media handle and thereafter, reports had emerged that the social media manager was set to be fired. Samson had also unfollowed the RR’s official Twitter handle following all of this. It seems now that the meme-makers may rest easy because their favourite RR admin doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. RR has put out a tweet clearing the air and stating that it was all, in fact, a prank. “Its [sic] ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional," Samson had earlier written before unfollowing the account. Soon after, reports emerged that that Samson complained to the senior management and that they might fire the one who has been looking after their social media accounts. Now, however, the RR Twitter account has put out a video of the admin getting “fired", in a way that suggests that he really isn’t, and it was followed by a “fake audition" video.

Regardless, many memes were made out of the situation.

“Never for a second did I believe that this was anything but a PR thing coz nobody is dumb enough to dump the only thing that’s working at their franchise," a Twitter user wrote, and ouch.

Check out the initial flurry of memes here.

Rajasthan Royals have a cult fan following on social media thanks to their out-of-the-box tweets. Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal had his share of stuff with RR admin. It all started from the day he was picked up by the franchise in the mega auctions. That’s when RR tweeted a video that made fun of Chahal and his eating habits. Replying this tweet, the spinner had said that he would ‘hack’ into the account. It seemed like he did. Soon after, RR’s official Twitter handle was posting a series of tweets particularly focusing on one player. Yes, you guessed it right! “Meet RR new captain Yuzvendra Chahal," said one tweet.

