Rajasthan Royals at Bottom of Points Table After Humiliating Loss to RCB is a Meme You Can't Miss

If Thursday's loss against RCB wasn't humiliating enough, fans were quick to remind everyone of RR's performance in IPL 2020 where Rajasthan Royals had ended their tournament at the final spot of the points table.

Scenes of absolute carnage were on display during the IPL 2021 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB, led by Virat Kohli, brought up their 4 in 4 wins of the season after Sanju Samson’s men posted 177/9 in 20 overs. Though a target of 178 seemed decent enough on the board for a decent fight but when the RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli turned on the crease, they made their intentions very clear from the get-go.

No wickets fell and as a result, Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a 10-wicket victory, with 21 deliveries yet to be bowled. Padikkal smashed a stunning and unbeaten ton (101 off 52) while Kohli played the captain’s knock of 72 in just 47.

Complete domination with the bat put RCB on top of the table and RR, on the other hand, saw themselves crashing to the bottom of IPL 2021 points.

If the loss wasn’t humiliating enough, fans were quick to remind of RR’s performance in the previous season of IPL where the Royals had ended their tournament at the final spot.

Despite having backs to the wall after being reduced for 43/4 in 7.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) lower-middle order batting came good, and powered their team to 177/9 in 20 overs.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj’s two early wickets inside the powerplay — Jos Buttler (8) and David Miller (0) — left RR struggling. Kyle Jamieson got rid of Manan Vohra as RR made 32 for three in the powerplay stage.

first published:April 23, 2021, 09:39 IST