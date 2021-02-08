Rajasthan Royals Just Asked Twitter to Propose in Cricket Lingo and Desis Hit it Out of the Park

With Valentine's day around the corner, love is in the air. Like all other years, the week prior to February 14th is all about different days having its own set of excitements. Monday is one such day, Propose day and if you are confused as like others, the cricket fans have you covered.

Making the job a tad bit easier the public, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has stepped forward for those who would want to propose to their partners on the special day. And if you and your partner, both are cricket lovers, then the suggestions given by the desi janta on the RR tweet is all you need to check out today.

The Indian Premier League team, posting the tweet, wrote: "How would you propose to someone you love in cricket language?"

How would you propose to someone you love in cricket language? 💗👇 #ProposeDay— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2021

The tweet went viral in no time, with cricket lovers taking to it and flooding it with a variety of suggestions. In fact, the Rajasthan Royal team is keenly grading these suggestions to encourage netizens to participate in the Twitter trend.

'As Rajasthan is for Royals... Will you be for me' to 'You can trust me the same way like- "Mahi hai sambhaal lega', the comments' section is all about the quirkiest punchlines you'll probably find on Propose day.

Hey girl,let's convert single into a couple.— Shoaib Yahiya Khan (@ShoaibYahiya) February 8, 2021

Kya baat, Kya baat...👏👏— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2021

Are you ben stokes? Because you caught my heart really well.— Naresh (@naresh_says) February 8, 2021

10/10 😍— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2021

You can trust me the same way like- "Mahi hai sambhaal lega". ♥️— Anshul (@tea_anshul) February 8, 2021

Be my jack Leach and I'll be your Ben Stokes— Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) February 8, 2021

How about starting a partnership to win all other tough matches in our life— Aniket Roy (@Aniket18R) February 8, 2021

Those that have been looking for the right time to gather courage and propose, then this is the day for you.

Valentine’s day is around the corner and the lovebirds have already started planning surprises and gifts. The seven-day celebration of love starts from February 7 with Rose Day and each day has its unique significance.