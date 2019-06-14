Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

These IPL Teams Engaging in Tic-Tac-Toe Battle During India's Washed Out Game Was All of Us

Keeping up the old traditions, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore engaged in yet another tic-tac-toe battle on Twitter as rain washed out the fourth match in the World Cup tournament.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
These IPL Teams Engaging in Tic-Tac-Toe Battle During India's Washed Out Game Was All of Us
Image tweeted by @BCCI.
Loading...

Another day, another washed out World Cup game.

This time, the disappointment among cricket fans reached its peak as India became the latest victims of rain gods in Nottingham at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka joining West Indies v South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the match abandoned club, India and New Zealand became the fourth team to share a point each and all the anxious eyes quickly shifted to the "ultimate" World Cup battle - India Vs Pakistan on Sunday (June 16).

But the wet outfield and incessant rains on Thursday didn't dampen the spirits of cricket fans in India. While desis stayed back at the stadium to lend their support for the Men in Blue until the match was actually called off, social media took cover under memes and some much-needed humour.

In fact, keeping up with their good ol' traditions, IPL teams of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore engaged in a fun tic-tac-toe battle to kill time as dark clouds played hide and seek with the hopes and emotions of millions of Indians.

"@RCBTweets, it’s raining. You know what we mean?" tweeted Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter account.

While the match on field refused to start, another was taking place on Twitter.

Unfortunately, here too, fans had to settle for a tie.

At least, not all were disappointed.

If you're wondering, social media accounts of IPL teams have been actively cheering for their players participating in the World Cup tournament in England.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had previously battled it out on Twitter when an IPL match between the two teams was reduced to a 5-over match due to rain and subsequently called off after heavy downpours continued.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram