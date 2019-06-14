These IPL Teams Engaging in Tic-Tac-Toe Battle During India's Washed Out Game Was All of Us

Another day, another washed out World Cup game.

This time, the disappointment among cricket fans reached its peak as India became the latest victims of rain gods in Nottingham at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka joining West Indies v South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the match abandoned club, India and New Zealand became the fourth team to share a point each and all the anxious eyes quickly shifted to the "ultimate" World Cup battle - India Vs Pakistan on Sunday (June 16).

But the wet outfield and incessant rains on Thursday didn't dampen the spirits of cricket fans in India. While desis stayed back at the stadium to lend their support for the Men in Blue until the match was actually called off, social media took cover under memes and some much-needed humour.

In fact, keeping up with their good ol' traditions, IPL teams of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore engaged in a fun tic-tac-toe battle to kill time as dark clouds played hide and seek with the hopes and emotions of millions of Indians.

"@RCBTweets, it’s raining. You know what we mean?" tweeted Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter account.

While the match on field refused to start, another was taking place on Twitter.

Ready when you are◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) June 13, 2019

Unfortunately, here too, fans had to settle for a tie.

Took a small after some chai and pakoras, only to wake up and find out the game has been called off #HallaBol #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 13, 2019

At least, not all were disappointed.

No no no don't start again please — Banajit Das (@iambana11) June 13, 2019

These two admins are the best still remember that match — Rajeev (@rajeevreddi9) June 13, 2019

both of you admins deserve a raise — /아슈 [yooooooongi] (@yoongirrrl) June 13, 2019

If you're wondering, social media accounts of IPL teams have been actively cheering for their players participating in the World Cup tournament in England.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had previously battled it out on Twitter when an IPL match between the two teams was reduced to a 5-over match due to rain and subsequently called off after heavy downpours continued.