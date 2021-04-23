Rajasthan Royals Twitter Admin Trolled Own Team After IPL Loss and Everyone Had a Good Laugh

Rajasthan Royals franchise captained by Sanju Samson showed ample intent with the bat after being reduced for 43/4 in 7.2 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The lower-middle order batting came good, and powered RR to 177/9 in 20 overs against RCB in an Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium. But when their turn came with the ball, the Royals were no match to the destruction caused by the RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli who perhaps had only one thing on their mind: extend the unbeaten record to 4/4 in IPL 2021. They did so and handsomely well with Padikkal smashing a sublime century while Kohli played a second fiddle to the talented left-hander. In the end, RCB notched up a 10-wicket victory with 21 deliveries to spare, sitting comfortably at the top with 8 points.

As is the case, the memers took over Twitter to troll RR’s forgetful outing which also pushed them at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. However, there was one “meme account" that took the cake in trolling the Rajasthan Royals contingent — their own official Twitter account.

IPL fans hailed the RR admin for having a sense of humour about the loss with many calling their Twitter account more enjoyable than their team.

I just like Rajasthan Royals admin. They are best. They give respect to legends unlike others and have good sense of humour. https://t.co/pAeCz8MsAo— Anurag Ratna अनुराग रत्न (@IAmAnuragRatna) April 23, 2021

Rajasthan royals social media team performing better than their playing 11!!#RCBvRR https://t.co/mp3PH4lFVV— Rajan sharma (@sharmarajan201) April 22, 2021

Unpopular opinion : RR Admin is more entertaining than RR team.I can literally hear this image 😂 #AdminOP #RCBvRR https://t.co/um3zS4Lxxu— Aniket Gholap🇮🇳 (@TheAniketGholap) April 22, 2021

Now, if you aren’t well versed with the memes, Robert is credited with short horror movie clips on the web. The song played at the end of such memes has been taken from the American comedy TV series “Curb Your Enthusiasm", which credits Robert B Weide for the direction.

Hell no! You're not blaming this one on me! pic.twitter.com/MMu2ZEYsiE— Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) March 20, 2020

The TV series features comedy based on absurd and awkward situations. Often, the endings were just replaced by credits with a characteristic funny melody. That is the reason why the Robert B Weide credits became so popular for meme artistes.

