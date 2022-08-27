Rajasthan Student Leaders Lie on Road, Fall to Other Students' Feet to Beg for Votes

A student union leader from Rajasthan was seen falling on the feet of female students, begging them to vote in their favour. The video of this unusual incident from the Bharatpur district in the state is going viral on the internet. The episode was brought to light by a person on Twitter. The clip has received almost 1 lakh views so far. It opens with studentd falling on the feets of fellow students and requesting them to vote. Commenting on the bizarre vote request, a user said, “Aaj chaatra neta voter ke pair par pade hain, chunaav ke baad voter chaatra neta ke pair par padenge. Yahi prakrati ka niyam hai. [Today the student leaders are at the feet of voters and after elections, the voter will be begging these leaders. This is the rule of nature.]”

आज छात्र नेता वोटर के पैर पड़ रहे हैं… चुनाव के बाद वोटर छात्र नेता के पैर पड़ेंगे.. यही प्रकृति का नियम है 😁😁😁 — Turram Khan (@Turrram_Khan) August 26, 2022

“Zameeni neta hain bhaai. Zameen se jude hain [They are grounded leaders, brother. They are glued to the ground],” another comment.

A few days back, a video had surfaced on social media where several youngsters had gathered for a student election rally at Rajasthan University in Jaipur. Since they had taken any proper permission for the gathering, the police had to conduct a lathi-charge on them.

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge students who gathered without permission for a student election rally in Rajasthan University, Jaipur. Injuries reported on both sides. pic.twitter.com/V1MhBcF2A7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

The student union elections in Rajasthan were held on Friday after a two-year interval. The counting of votes will begin on Saturday, and the results will be declared by the afternoon.

