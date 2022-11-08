Rajasthan Teacher Undergoes Sex Reassignment Surgery, Gets Married to Student

A teacher from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur underwent a gender-affirming surgery and married his student thereafter. Aarav Kuntal, the teacher who underwent the surgery, said he had always wished to change his gender, reported news agency ANI. Aarav had the first surgery to this end in December of 2019. Kalpana, who was Aarav’s student and is now married to him, expressed her full support for him. A gender-affirming surgery, also referred to as a sex reassignment surgery, is one wherein a trans person’s sexual characteristics are altered to accurately reflect their gender identity.

Kalpana told ANI that she would have married Aarav even if he would not have gone ahead with the gender-affirming surgery. “I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery,” she was quoted as saying.

Undergoing this process might prove socially arduous for people in a country like India where marginalised communities face tremendous stigma. Even so, some people have been making the difficult strides. The ward of a senior IPS officer in Odisha underwent a Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) in August. They underwent the surgery in Delhi following the consent of their parents. Their parents started the official process of changing name and gender.

A woman got her husband married to a trans woman in a traditional ceremony in Odisha’s Kalahandi district in September. Sangeeta, a trans woman from the small village of Depur under Narla police limits, Kalahandi, is married to Fakir Nial from the nearby village of Dhurkuti.

Fakir married five years ago and the couple have a two-year-old child. A year ago, Fakir developed a relationship with Sangita, who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community in his area. After some time, his wife came to know about their relationship. Instead of expressing her opposition or resentment, she discussed the matter with her husband. She understood the “sensitive” nature of their relationship and accepted it.

