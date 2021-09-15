Rajasthan Teen's Startup Converts 1,000 Kg Plastic Waste to Fabric Every Day

The conscience to make the world a better place can develop any time duringone’s life. The betterment of the environment is a collective responsibility and its onus is distributed equally among us. Contributing to this process of rectification and cleansing is a 17-year-old boy from Rajasthan, Aditya Banger, who is doing his part in reducing plastic waste, that too with utmost adeptness. Trash To Treasure is a company founded by the boy from Bhilwara district that turns plastic waste into fabric. Aditya, who hails from a family running a textile manufacturing business called Kanchan India Limited, went on a trip to China with his uncle when he was in 10th standard. The trip’s purpose was to see and bring new fabric manufacturing techniques to the Indian land, and the trip did just that. “I came across a unit that was converting massive amounts of waste into fabric that can churn clothes and wearables. Along with reducing waste that would eventually end up in landfills, the process produces fine quality materials and creates employment in the local regions,” Aditya, who is now in 12th standard, told The Better India.

Aditya was fascinated with the idea and pitched it to his family as soon as he returned from China. His family supported the idea, and Aditya got his seed funding for his business from Kanchan India Limited. His company currently produces fabric for the same. Aditya also collaborated with a foreign company to establish a manufacturing plant in Bhilwara.

The company produces durable fabrics from PET-grade plastics and sells them further so that wearables and other products can be made. The waste is collected from local sources and households and is thoroughly cleaned to remove any adulterating substance. It is then chopped and melted into fine plastic filament, which is mixed with cotton to produce the fiber.

Aditya claims that since January 2021, his company has been helping eradicate almost 10,000 kilograms of plastic waste. Earlier, Aditya used to purchase the waste at Rs40 per kilogram, which was not very cost-effective. Now, the company has opened the portal to the general public who wish to submit plastic waste.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here