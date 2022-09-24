Rajasthan Women Perform Garba in Swimming Pool, Video Goes Viral

Navratri may be a couple of days away but the fever of Garba and dandiya is already here. Dandiya nights are a very common sight during Navratri in many parts of the country, especially in Gujarat and Rajasthan. But what’s not come is Garma in water. A video from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, posted by news agency ANI, features a group of men and women playing Garba inside a swimming pool. People, standing in waist-high water, can be seen dancing to the tunes of the Chogada Tara song from the movie Loveyatri.

Watch it here

The video, so far, has received over 35 thousand views along with varied reactions from social media users. While some were impressed by the innovative Garba style, there were many who found it bizarre. “Cringiest shit, enough internet for today,” wrote a user while another commented, “Breaking stereotypes are fine but WTF?”

However, this is not the first such unique Garba to have caught the internet’s attention. Previously a clip of a group of women performing Garba on a treadmill had gone viral. The women can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they perform Garba, perfectly coordinating their steps together. Their moves are so flawless that it becomes hard to believe that the women were actually dancing on a treadmill.

The video went viral garnering several million views along with thousands of comments from Instagram users.

“Wo “Stree” hain, kuch bhi kar sakti hain! (She’s is a woman, she can go anything),” wrote a user wuoted a dialouge from the film Stree. Another drew a reference to the popular TV serial character Daya. “When Daya bhabhi goes to the gym,” he wrote.

However, not everyone was impressed with the selection of the dance floor by the women, Several users pointed out that the act was dangerous and could have resulted in serious injuries as well. “This is extremely dangerous and unsafe! Unnecessary stunts without safety,” she wrote.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here