Rajasthan's Affluent Families are Calling on Helplines to Order Food Packets Meant for Poor

The government and local authorities have been making efforts to provide essential rations and food to underprivileged Indians caught in a lurch since the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. It seems, however, that some of the more affluent class have been exploiting the relief efforts for their own selfish good.

One such incident surfaced from Raipur, Rajasthan where affluent families have been found calling the municipal helplines and ordering food as their domestic help including the cook are unable to get to work.

According to Raipur municipality, in the past ten days they have got about ten to fifteen calls per day from privileged people who can afford cars and homes. According to a report in Rajasthan Patrika, the families have been calling the helplines for food packets to save them the labour of cooking at home while their cooks are on mandatory leave.

Raipur's PR officer Ashish Sharma told Rajasthan Patrika that the people ordering the food packets often claimed to be poor. It was only upon reaching the addresses that the municipal workers delivering the packets realised they had been tricked. They nonetheless deliver the packet but with a scornful reminder that the meals were meant for those who could not afford to eat and left with no resources amid the lockdown.

Among the reasons cited by the families included spouses being unwell, inability to cook or not having enough time to cook.

Raipur isn't the only place where some people seemed to treat the special helplines set up across states in India received calls with unurgent requests. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, the Rampur District Magistrate's office was flooded with calls from a man who wanted samosas with chutney. After several calls, the administration had the samosas delivered. But at a hidden cost - the man was made to clean drains and sweep roads as punishment for harassing authorities and misusing the helpline.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has spelt doom for about 120 million migrant labour who find themselves jobless and out of daily wages amid the lockdown. Millions took to roads following the four-hour notice on March 24.

While residents of cities across India thronged grocery shops and emptied out aisles at supermarkets, millions of migrant labourers took to the streets on foot to return home.

As many as 22 migrants have died on roads while trying to reach home on foot since the lockdown.