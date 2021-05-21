Rajesh, Order 'Khanna' at Home: Mumbai Police's 'Punny' Take on Covid Safety is Winning Twitter

Mumbai Police is using its social media in a hilarious manner to convey the seriousness of the second wave of Covid-19. On Friday, May 21, the Twitter handle of the city police put out some funny takes on Bollywood stars’ names while simultaneously sending across the message of Covid safety.

Late Rajesh Khanna, touted as India’s first Bollywood “superstar", featured in a tweet where Mumbai Police was urging people to order ‘Khanna’ ( a play on ‘Khaana’ - the Hindi word for food) at home in order to avoid risking going out amid the lockdown. The tweet also gave a hilarious twist to the late actor’s popular dialogue ‘Pushpa, I hate tears’.

Mumbai Police also made some puns about actor Kajol’s name by saying people cannot ‘cajole’ them into thinking that getting chocolates is essential. The tweet also used the famous ‘cheater, cheater, cheater’ dialogue from her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is communicating central government’s Covid messages to the general public, also got punned by the Mumbai Police. Calling people to wear their masks properly, another tweet said it’s a “‘Big B’ lunder" to keep the facemask below your nose.

Mumbai Police is known for using its social media presence in a friendly and engaging way. Recently when a Twitter user asked what type of sticker should he put on his vehicle to “meet his girlfriend" during lockdown, the city police replied that they understand that it might be essential for him to see his partner, but he should stay at home as being apart will only make the love stronger.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

There are many such other examples as well. On Instagram, the Mumbai Police posted a picture from the movie Joker asking the followers, “Why Not So serious about safety".

Meanwhile, Mumbai has also been successful in bending the Covid curve. The capital city of Maharashtra is reporting less than 1,500 new Covid cases for the last several days and has about 29,000 active infections. The city fared relatively better than its counterpart Delhi which was overwhelmed during the peak of the second wave. Even the Supreme Court commended the ‘Mumbai model’ led by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

