Rajinikanth Lookalike Tried to Pull Off Stunt on Stage and Failed Miserably

Rajinikanth, the megastar of the Indian film industry needs little to no introduction. The renowned actor from Tamil Nadu is often worshipped and admired by a huge fanbase across India. The actor’s popularity has often drawn fans to imitate his stunts here and there, which have gone viral from time to time. In another such recent example, a Thalaiva-lookalike wanted to impress the audience by pulling off a Rajini-style stunt on stage, but the end result was something hilarious.

A viral video uploaded by a certain Instagram user called, official_niranjanm87, showed a lookalike of Rajinikanth clad in a black suit and wearing the right shades, with a white beard trying to impress the audience with one of his stunts. The short clip then shows the man trying to kick a green chair, and the moment he does that, he loses balance and falls straight on the ground. The audience is then heard bursting into laughter and people had to rush immediately to help the man.

A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

However, News18 couldn’t verify the man’s identification or the location of the incident.

The viral video has not left the internet in splits! Several netizens took to the comments section to have a good laugh at the incident.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Rajinikanth will be flying out to the US for a routine medical check-up. His office in a statement had said that the actor has also completed the shooting of his high budget movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, actress Kasthuri raised objection on social media as to how Rajinikanth was permitted entry in the US when travel restrictions have been imposed on Indians to check the spread of novel coronavirus. She also speculated about the legendary actor’s health demanding that a clarification be given in the matter.

In another earlier incident, during the 2020 lockdown, megastar Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and grandson Ved Krishna’s travel to their Kelambakkam farmhouse had sparked a controversy. Questions were raised as to whether the family took an e-pass to travel from Chennai to Kelambakkam, in Chengalpattu district. It all started when a photo of Rajinikanth driving his car went viral on Social media. Netizens began questioning whether he was issued an e-pass to visit his farmhouse in Chengalpattu. Questions were also raised about Rajini not wearing his seat belt while driving. Eventually, the actor was spotted going on a walk at his Kelambakkam farmhouse on July 22, 2020, which went viral on social media.

