1-MIN READ

Rajinikanth Wore a Face Mask While Driving a Lamborghini and Thalaiva Fans Can't Keep Calm

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A viral image of Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini has gone viral and fans couldn't keep calm.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Share this:

Superstar Rajinikanth's fans were all in for a treat on Tuesday after the actor was spotted driving a Lamborghini while donning a protective face mask and following other laid guidelines.

A viral image of the actor holding the steering wheel went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing the superstar drive the luxurious car while dressed in plain simple clothes, a trademark of the celebrated actor.

As soon as the image hit the web, it went viral in no time.

Thalaiva's fans used the opportunity to trend #LionInLamborghini on Twitter while hailing him for setting an example to millions of people by wearing a mask especially in the times of pandemic. The star was also praised for wearing the seat belt and "spreading happiness to million hearts" amid the corona scare.

"Being Famous is not enough, Being famous & responsible at every instance is very important. Wear Mask & Stay safe," wrote on Twitter user.

Rajinikanth will be soon seen in Annaatthe, a rural family entertainer, directed by Siva.

