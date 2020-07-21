Rajinikanth Wore a Face Mask While Driving a Lamborghini and Thalaiva Fans Can't Keep Calm

Superstar Rajinikanth's fans were all in for a treat on Tuesday after the actor was spotted driving a Lamborghini while donning a protective face mask and following other laid guidelines.

A viral image of the actor holding the steering wheel went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing the superstar drive the luxurious car while dressed in plain simple clothes, a trademark of the celebrated actor.

As soon as the image hit the web, it went viral in no time.

Thalaiva's fans used the opportunity to trend #LionInLamborghini on Twitter while hailing him for setting an example to millions of people by wearing a mask especially in the times of pandemic. The star was also praised for wearing the seat belt and "spreading happiness to million hearts" amid the corona scare.

"Being Famous is not enough, Being famous & responsible at every instance is very important. Wear Mask & Stay safe," wrote on Twitter user.

Lion is roaring on Lamborghini — Thinahar (@Thinahar3) July 21, 2020

Good post from good person.Wear mask . Corona is no joke. Waiting to see more good post and news from this great human @rajinikanth #LionInLamborghini Respect Respect Respect — Moghana priya (@priya_moghana) July 21, 2020

#LionInLamborghiniWear Face MaskThat's the moral and motto of thisSensational viral photo pic.twitter.com/ZFgb5teBCO — Rajini kumarᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@Rajinikumar3) July 21, 2020

#LionInLamborghini - Thalaivar @rajinikanth took his Daughter @soundaryaarajni “LAMBOGINI” ✅ to Purchase Groceries -He himself is Self driving the car for safety !! pic.twitter.com/xD271gnJBD — K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) July 20, 2020

Thanks for that great soul who clicked this photo and added happiness to millions of hearts. @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0a2jsdDmuI — Gayathri Srinivas (@gagsshri) July 20, 2020

Wowww Thalaivaaaa Dheivameyyy Lion in Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/UoKSJ8KnOV — RajiniBalu (@rajini_balu) July 20, 2020

Rajinikanth will be soon seen in Annaatthe, a rural family entertainer, directed by Siva.