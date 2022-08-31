Rajkot Transgenders Become Self-dependent After Taking CCC Course, Appeal to Others to Avoid Begging

The transgenders of Gujarat have been given a separate status by the state government. The government has started a separate batch for the transgenders in ITI colleges of the state so that transgenders can earn their livelihood and become self-reliant. Pursuing this course, the eunuchs of Rajkot are getting benefits through earning jobs for their livelihood. After doing the CCC course, two transgender women named Gopi and Meetu from Rajkot are working and today they have become self-sufficient. These self-reliant eunuchs have appealed to other transgenders that there are two types of sources of livelihood when it comes to transgenders, one is begging and the other is sex. But apart from these two, they urge all transgenders to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government and become self-reliant.

What transgender Gopi says

Gopi from Rajkot said, “I am very grateful to the government, ITI and Lakshya Trust for the CCC course that this course has given me the courage to become self-reliant.” “Begging is our religion, but we will continue to read and learn at the same time as there is no age to learn or study. It happens to human beings that we don’t find ourselves capable of reading and learning when we grow up, but this belief is wrong,” Gopi added.

Gopi further said, “I completed the course on 23rd September, 2021. The course lasted for a month. I have benefited a lot from this as earlier we could not access the computer. Now we can turn the computer on and off and can program it. I got a job too and we can become self-reliant.”

Coming to traditional work, Gopi said, “We have to follow our religion and fulfil our duty. Pursuing the job will continue with our traditional work. Apart from this, the government has also given a different status to our society. It also recruits us for government jobs. I want to give a message to our entire society to come forward and study so that we can achieve self-dependence.”

What transgender Mitu Chawla says

Mitu Chawla of Rajkot said, “Firstly I want to thank Lakshya Trust and the government of the state. Earlier, we were not capable of doing this course because of the social taboo. There was the fear among transgenders that if we went among the common people, we would feel a little uncomfortable. But the government has specially formed a separate batch for us which has benefited us hugely. Since we are computer literate, we can log in ourselves. But we had no knowledge of computers earlier.”

Mitu further said, “We have gained a lot of knowledge after doing this course. This made me do a part-time job in Laxmi trust. The salary I get from there supports my livelihood. I also want to do a computer job if I get this job. I want to convey to my society that you should learn something, unfortunately, either they are begging or involved in the sex business. But our community is supposed to achieve much more than this, and our government offers many courses for our society to learn and grow.”

