Rajkot Woman Takes Exam in Full Bridal Clothes Before Her Wedding Ceremony

One needs to have their priorities sorted. And, one can take all the inspiration from this young woman. Dressed in a bridal red shimmery saree and jewellery for her marriage, a bride in Gujarat’s Rajkot became the centre of attraction in an examination hall. Students could not get their eyes off her not just because she looked gorgeous but also because it wasn’t really an ideal outfit for writing a test paper. However, when her story was unveiled, students and teaching staff were impressed. Shivangi Bagthariya, along with her to-be husband, arrived at the Shanti Niketan College in the morning to take the 5th semester exam of BSW (Bachelor of social work). As she entered the tension-filled atmosphere of the class, all eyes were on her. Shivangi made her wedding vows wait as she wanted to take her final examination first.

Watch the video here:

Post her exam, Shivangi interacted with Times Of India and shared her story. She revealed that when her marriage date was finalised, the examination schedule was not declared. Call it a big coincidence, because not just the date but also the morning muhurat of marriage clashed with her examination timings. Shivangi was in a fix as she could not leave either of the things. She informed her parents and future in-laws about the situation and suggested they delay the muhurat a bit. And both the families agreed to it. Her fiance, Parth Padaliya drove her to the examination centre. Shivangi not only gave her final exam but also reached the mandap in time. Stating that education is a must for all, Shivangi urged parents and girls to give equal importance to studies as well.

Shivangi’s determination to make her education a priority and Parth’s family support is winning hearts on the internet. Netizens were also reminded of a scene of the daily soap, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, wherein a similar scenario had unfolded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.