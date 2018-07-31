English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajkummar Rao Dancing to 'My Name is Lakhan' Will Take You Back to Anil Kapoor Days
The 'Fanney Khan stars' break into an impromptu jig showing off iconic dance steps.
Whether it is living up to the hype of entertaining fans or his witty humour, Anil Kapoor has always been a favourite.
But it is his 'exceptional' dance skills that make him stand out. His step from 'My name is Lakhan' has always been popular - mostly for its iconic 'Dhina dhin dha.' Multiple movie stars such as Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have copied it in the past - as irrespective of time, the step still remains iconic.
Rajkummar Rao has become the newest person to copy that step, by breaking into it, with Anil Kapoor himself! A video capturing the two dancing to Anil Kapoor's step has been going viral on Instagram.
The video was captured on the sets of Fanney Khan, which is set to release on August 3 and is based on the Belgian movie, "Everybody's Famous".
In the video, people can be heard saying they want it 'once more' and the original poster of the video, Viral Bhayani, posted a second video of the step.
