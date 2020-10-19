Rajkummar Rao's Deleted Scene from 'Trapped' Where He Sucks on a Condom Goes Viral after 5 Years

Social media can be a place for memories and nostalgia. And that's exactly what filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane seems to be indulging in this Monday on the photosharing platform, Instagram.

The filmmaker, who is known for films like Dev D, Udaan, and Lootera, took to Instagram to share a five-year-old photo featuring actor Rajkummar Rao. In the photo, which appears to be a still from a shoot, featured Rao sucking on a condom while sitting and contemplating in his room.

The post was captioned, "On this day, 5 years ago" and depicted a deleted scene from the 2016 film "Trapped".

"Rajkummar Rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene. When I asked why, they asked me why he’s sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in days and it’s strawberry flavoured. They didn’t get it. I had to delete it," Motwane wrote.

Motwane shared the story after five years of filming the scene. His post has been going viral on Instagram.

Trapped was a Hindi-language survival drama film featuring Rajkummar Rao who played the role of a call-center employee who gets trapped inside his apartment for days without food and water.

The film was received well by critics and audiences who hailed Rao who won the Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance. It also won the Best Sound Design and Best Editing award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards. Shot mostly inside a Mumbai apartment over a span of 20 days, the film was co-produced by Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena.