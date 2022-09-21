Raju Srivastav, RIP: Desi Fans Pay Tribute to India's 'First' Stand-up Comedian

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastav died on Wednesday at the age of 58 in Delhi. The news came in after his family confirmed to PTI. He had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gymnasium in the city last month. Then, he was admitted to AIIMS where he underwent angioplasty. He was said to be critical and on a ventilator for over a month. However, his health took a turn for worse earlier this week. Earlier, while speaking to PTI, his cousin Ashok Srivastava had confirmed, “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital.”

As the news broke out, people started taking to social media to honour the comedian.

Here are a few posts:

We have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. We just can’t believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EuyIF6qNtw — General_Awareness & etc. (@schemes_govt) September 21, 2022

For many of us, Raju Srivastava was the first stand-up comedian we watched. He didn't win The Great Indian Laughter Challenge but people remember the show because of him. Om Shanti #rajusrivastava pic.twitter.com/HzIwJ8dICN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2022

Shri Raju Srivastav and His comedy will be remembered as a source of millions smiles. Om Shanti 🙏🙏#rajusrivastava — Mera Vote (@MeraVoteOrg) September 21, 2022

The Accelerator of Indian Standup Comedy.

Om Shanti Raju Srivastav 🙏 pic.twitter.com/agdt1ML6jN — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 21, 2022

Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji. An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti — Raj kumar yadav Bjp (@Rajdagarbjp) September 21, 2022

गजोधर, संकठा, बिरजू will always be your gift to us. No matter how many stand ups come and go, you will always be the pioneer of Indian comdey scene. You were a true entertainer! RIP sir! #RajuSrivastav #comedian pic.twitter.com/d2lgQwWg1V — Woke_Naari (@sarraf_gargi) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, the King of the Comedy was being supervised by Dr Padma Srivastava, the head of the Neurology department at AIIMS. Doctor Padma said that Raju’s kidney, heart, liver, blood pressure, and oxygen level were normal but until his brain responds nothing could be said.

Raju Srivastav gained popularity owing to his brilliant jokes and comic-timing. Raju has done several shows like the Comedy Circuit, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here