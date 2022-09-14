Rajya Sabha MP Sanctions Rs 2 Crore to Preserve 800-Year-Old Banyan Tree in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar has sanctioned Rs 2 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the preservation of an 800-year-old giant banyan tree named Pillalamarri in Mahbubnagar district. The Rajya Sabha MP visited the ancient tree on Monday, September 12. He also lauded the efforts made by State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, the collector of the district and the forest and tourism officials for preserving the tree.

Santosh shared pictures from his visit on Twitter and wrote, “An amazing day as I visited the great PillalaMarri, an 800 years old Banyan Tree in Mahabubnagar along with V Srinivas Goud garu. Appreciate the efforts of Minister garu, Collector, Forest and Tourism officials for upkeeping the giant tree which is attracting many tourists.”

An amazing day as I visited the great #PillalaMarri, an 800 years old #BanyanTree in Mahabubnagar along with @VSrinivasGoud garu. Appriciate the efforts of Minister garu, @Collector_MBNR, Forest & Tourism officials for upkeeping the gaint tree which is attracting many tourists. pic.twitter.com/UCnv4cu1VX — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) September 12, 2022

In the thread of the tweet, the Rajya Sabha Minister continued and said that the fund sanctioned for the giant tree will be used for its conservation and also attract more tourists to the place.

“Sanctioned Rs 2 crores from my MP Funds for taking up other activities around this mighty Banyan Tree, the second largest Tree in Asia, which would help conserve this tree in a better manner and to attract more tourists to come to this place,” added Santosh.

Sanctioned Rs.2Crores from my MP Funds for taking up other activities around this mighty #BanyanTree, the second largest Tree in Asia, which would help conserve this tree in a better manner and to attract more tourists to come to this place. #IncredibleTelangana#TelanganaTourism pic.twitter.com/vC24wyPcYC — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) September 12, 2022

According to ANI, during his visit, the MP stated that it was the responsibility of the people to conserve the tree, which also has a historical aspect attached.

The parliamentarian hailed the state tourism minister for protecting the tree ‘like his own children.’

Santosh Kumar and Srinivas Goud also took pictures of themselves after inaugurating the Pillalamarri junction at Mettugadda and Pillalamarri crossroads.

As per the news agency, the saline drip treatment was provided to preserve the historic tree. All the roots of the banyan tree were taken care of which had managed to give it a new lease of life.

