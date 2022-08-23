Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Never Wanted Anyone to Make This 'Investment Blunder'

The Big Bull of the Indian stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often shared the trick of the trade and advised investors on ways to maximise profits. Jhunjhunwala had a reputation for hitting the bull’s eye with every investment. So, every time he shared a tip on trading and wealth creation, investors rallied behind him. While Jhunjhunwala’s stock portfolio was almost flawless, there was one investment, he regretted not making. Sharing Jhunjhnwala’s advice on his worst investment, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospital, shared an excerpt of an old interview of the ace investor.

“At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever,” Dr Reddy tweeted while sharing Jhunjhunwala’s advice of investing more in health.

“My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that,” Jhunjhunwala had said in one of his 2018 interviews.

Dr Reddy added that people should prioritise happiness and health in their life.

Sadly at the last stage of his life #Rakeshjhunjhunwala gave the most valuable & profitable investment advice ever..

"Investment in Ur Health is Ur best investment & true wealth"

Priorities need 2B #Happiness> #health> #Wealth not the other way round

Time to #rebootyourhealth pic.twitter.com/x4ijSMejcw — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) August 22, 2022

“It’s 100% true, but our society as well as the existing system support and promotes this concept. Government incentivize the organisation, individuals people to invest in good health, wrote a user reacting to the post while another added that a healthy nation was actually a wealth nation.

It's 100% true, but our society as well as the existing system support and promote this concept. Government incentivise the organisation, individuals people to invest in good health. — Dr.JEEVEN SINGH (@drjeeveniihmr11) August 22, 2022

Good advice & important. Steve Jobs had the same advice. One must save something to take care of this phenomenon. Will be nice if Government should also come forward to spend more in healthcare. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation — Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) August 22, 2022

Truly said madam. Health should be given a priority. — Dr. Radha M Desai🇮🇳 (@drkrmdesai) August 22, 2022

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at 62. Jhunjhunwala was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and was discharged from the hospital a few weeks before his death. He was last seen in the public eye at the launch of Akasa Air

Jhunjhunwala began his stock trading journey while he was still a student of Chartered Accountancy. He started off with an early investment of Rs 5,000 in 1985, converting it to over Rs 11,000 crore by September 2018.

Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Hungama Media, Aptech, and served as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here