Rakhi With a Difference: This Raksha Bandhan, a Sacred Bond That Sprouts a Sapling

For this year’s celebrations, how about a environment-sensitive Raksha Bandhan? Concerned about the environment changes, under the tutelage of Trinamool minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, specially-made rakhis have been designed which are made up of seeds of tulsi and other plants. These wrist bands are designed so that on one side we have the rakhi to tie on a wrist but the other side can help to grow a sapling. Sisters are tying the ‘rakhis’ on their brother’s wrist and advising them to plant this afterwards.

The idea of Trinamool minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has been brought to life by the girls of a self help group who have made these ‘plantable’ rakhis. Speaking to News18 she said, “The idea has also arisen from the concept of the brother and sister relationship. The siblings are always by each other’s side and if the imprint of that love is transformed into a life form, it is beautiful. If one plant is born out of it then that it binds us with nature.”

Several purchasers are preferring to buy these type of ‘rakhis’. South Kolkata’s Hindustan Park area saw a lot of rakhi exchange amid such siblings bonding with each other. Sisters tied these rakhis to their brothers who in turn planted these to the ground which will then grow up to be saplings.

In Kolkata, Raksha Bandhan also seems to have been lit up with political colours. Rakhis featuring both Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi are on sale in many parts of the city and state. In Tripura too, Mamata Banerjee has made her presence felt during the Raksha Bandhan festival. The festival that rings in a message of unity, love and harmony and the beautiful relations of a brother and sister continues to see innovation in the form of either politics or environmental concern among many such themes.

