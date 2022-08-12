Raksha Bandhan 2022: Anand Mahindra Shares Priceless Rakhi Pic With Sister

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Industrialist, Anand Mahindra dropped a sweet post on Thursday. The business tycoon walked down memory lane as he shared a childhood picture and celebrated the auspicious bond with his sister on his social media handle. He penned a beautiful note along with and wrote, “some traditions never die.” In the monochrome throwback gem shared by Anand Mahindra, he can be seen along with his sister and mother celebrating Raksha Bandhan at their residence in Delhi. The industrialist gave a big shout-out to his younger sister Anuja as her Rakhi arrived on time. “One of the earliest Raksha Bandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die…,” he wrote.

As soon as the post was added to his Twitter space, people on the micro-blogging site wished Anand Mahindra on the occasion and many mentioned how the post made them miss their sibling. One of the cyber surfers wrote, “And these are traditions, where it is our responsibility to keep them alive for our future generations to know and get them to know our tradition and ethos.” While another one wrote, “This is everlasting sweet memories. Beauty is to stay grounded and enjoy every moment of it. That is why this best of the festival of all the festivals.”

“Thanks for sharing such an adorable picture, some moments never fade…” one wrote.

Another social media user added, “This bond of love is the sweetest…ek hazaron mein meri behna hai.”

The post has garnered over 6.5k likes. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country to mark the love and togetherness of the special bond between siblings.

