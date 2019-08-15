Raksha Bandhan Special: Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Brother Rahul Gandhi with Adorable Post on Twitter

On this Raksha Bandhan, while everyone is on their toes to express their love and belongingness for their brothers, Congress MP Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, too, ceased the opportunity to do the same for brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka took to Twitter to post an adorable siblings-picture to wish her only brother, with a caption, "@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world!"

Twitterati showered love over the duo by digging out old pictures of the Gandhi family.

#HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings the world has ever offered up. pic.twitter.com/Wcowv27Ip9 — INCian (@INCTharoorian) August 15, 2019

