Raksha Bandhan Special: Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Brother Rahul Gandhi with Adorable Post on Twitter
Twitterati showed love over the duo by digging out old pictures of the Gandhi family.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Twitter)
On this Raksha Bandhan, while everyone is on their toes to express their love and belongingness for their brothers, Congress MP Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, too, ceased the opportunity to do the same for brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
Priyanka took to Twitter to post an adorable siblings-picture to wish her only brother, with a caption, "@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world!"
Twitterati showered love over the duo by digging out old pictures of the Gandhi family.
#HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings the world has ever offered up. pic.twitter.com/Wcowv27Ip9
— INCian (@INCTharoorian) August 15, 2019
भाई बहन के अटूट प्रेम के पर्व, रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @RGPRSinc @RGWayanadOffice @iamsoniagandhi @Indira___Gandhi pic.twitter.com/7R74B6ZeWN — सतपाल सिंह(सतु सिंह) (@GSatusingh) August 15, 2019
भाई बहन के अटूट प्रेम के पर्व, रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
आप ने तो जीवन बहुत कुछ देखा है फिर आप दोनों में जो विश्वास है देश के प्रति, हमें खुशी होती है आप हमारा नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं,@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @RGPRSinc @RGWayanadOffice @iamsoniagandhi pic.twitter.com/rDqJsf4vuc
— Satu Singh Bhati ( Jodhpur Rajasthan) (@SatusinghG) August 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/HkSr0HKH5t — Indira Gandhi (@indira_gandhi1) August 15, 2019
रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!! #HappyRakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/whjqN75RBE
— Shuchi Vishvas Srivastava (@shuchivishvas) August 15, 2019
