Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Raksha Bandhan Special: Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Brother Rahul Gandhi with Adorable Post on Twitter

Twitterati showed love over the duo by digging out old pictures of the Gandhi family.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Raksha Bandhan Special: Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Brother Rahul Gandhi with Adorable Post on Twitter
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Twitter)
Loading...

On this Raksha Bandhan, while everyone is on their toes to express their love and belongingness for their brothers, Congress MP Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, too, ceased the opportunity to do the same for brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka took to Twitter to post an adorable siblings-picture to wish her only brother, with a caption, "@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world!"

Twitterati showered love over the duo by digging out old pictures of the Gandhi family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram