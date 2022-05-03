Ram Gopal Varma Supports TV Anchor Who Asked Actor Vishwak Sen to Get Out of Studio

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted in support of Devi Nagavalli, the TV9 Telugu news anchor who went viral for ordering actor Vishwak Sen to get out of her studio. While most criticised the anchor’s behaviour, RGV’s support for her came as a surprise for his followers. In the viral clip, Sen is heard asking the anchor to refrain from personal attacks and not call him ‘a depressed person’. He also asked her to ‘mind her tongue’. Following this, Devi asks him to get out of her studio. Ram Gopal Varma shared the clip and called Devi ‘powerful’.

“I never saw a woman looking so much more powerful than a man. @Devi_Nagavalli ⁩is no less than SARKAR."

Netizens said that Devi should not have reacted that way.

“@Devi_Nagavalli You should not done like that …Calling a such hero for discussion and asking him to get out… Do you feel still good??"

“How come “losing control over anger and shouting like ‘Get out!'" is a powerful thing, @RGVzoomin Enlighten me!"

“v 9 devi- if ,he lost control over his emotions, what about u ( devi ), unable to with stand the challenge in debate,just saying get out! SO,THEY CALLED HIM AND TOLD TO GETOUT TV9 FAILED."

“Yes! Get out was the reply because she had no defence."

“It was not showing power but insulting and humiliating a person whom she called for the show. The occasion calls more grace and responsible on @Devi_Nagavalli’s part rather than the person called."

Actor Vishwak Sen was in the news recently after a complaint was registered against him for creating ruckus on road. It was lodged by a citizen after the actor took part in a road prank allegedly meant for film promotion. In the viral prank video, a fan of the actor is seen in front of his car. The fan threatens to set himself ablaze with kerosene.

