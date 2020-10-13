Ram Gopal Varma's 'Disha Encounter' Faces Heat as Family of Hyd Gangrape Victim Demands Ban

Family of the 2019 Hyderabad gang-rape and murder victim has been protesting against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and demanding a ban on the release of his upcoming venture 'Disha Encounter'.

RGV is no stranger to controversy. While his comments on various issues from women to politics often draw ire from across different sections of society, this time it is his choice of film that has drawn ire.

His upcoming venture 'Disha Encounter' appears to be based on the 2019 Hyderabad gang-rape where a 20-year-old veterinary doctor was raped, brutally murdered and her body burnt. The incident was followed by the encounter of four men who had been accused in the case. The four accused were shot by Hyderabad Police after they allegedly attempted to escape custody.

The case continues to be under investigation.

The case boiled the blood of Indians with many celebrating the alleged encounter of the accused and lauding Hyderabad Police for serving justice to the victim. Critics of police brutality however questioned the move.

But it may just be too soon to monetize the atrocity. The filmmaker has denied the allegations and claimed that the film is based on a fictional character. Taking to Twitter, RGV claimed, "With regard to speculations on DISHA ENCOUNTER film I once again want to clarify it’s a fictional story based upon many cases from Nirbhaya rape onwards".

With regard to speculations on DISHA ENCOUNTER film I once again want to clarify it’s a fictional story based upon many cases from Nirbhaya rape onwards https://t.co/A8Tg523SDJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 10, 2020

Varma's film has not found fans in the victims' family, which has approached the Telangana High Court to put a ban on the release of the film. The family claims that the incidents shown in the trailer were too close to the real chain of events in the rape-murder case.

As per reports, the family has claimed that it is inappropriate to release the film based on the deceased, especially since the case was still under inquiry. But Telangana HC reportedly disposed of the plea.

Not only the court but the deceased's family has also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), state government and even the Centre with an appeal to stop the release of the film.

On October 11, family members staged protests outside Varma's Hyderabad residence. The film is set to release on November 26.