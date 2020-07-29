Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's Official Twitter Account Gets a Blue Tick

Days ahead of the much-awaited "bhoomi pujan" ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya', the trust in charge of the construction at the erstwhile contested "Ram Janmabhoomi" got itself a verified Twitter account.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was formed earlier in the year after rime Minister Narendra Modi had announced its formation on February 5. On Wednesday, an official account of the trust sprung up on Twitter which soon received a verified blue tick.

It's Twitter bio reads, "Official Account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, trust constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya".

The account was created on July 25 and already has 89,000 followers. It has been posting regular updates regarding the upcoming ceremony on August 5. It has also been posting coronavirus advisories and urging "Ram bhakts" to not make a beeline for Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony and enjoy the broadcast from the home amid the pandemic.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust urges all Shri Rambhakts not to get anxious to reach Ayodhya, & instead, watch the live broadcast of the Pujan on Doordarshan from their homes. They may welcome this grand & divine occasion by lighting diyas at their house in the evening. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) July 29, 2020

Priests in Ayodhya have prepared an elaborate plan for the ceremony with three-day Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, beginning on August 3. This will be followed by Ramacharya 'puja' on August 4 and the 'bhumi pujan' on August 5, which will be held around 12:15pm.

The celebrations, however, have been marred by political controversy with politicians such as Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena veteran Uddhav Thackeray who may reportedly sit the ceremony out. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also criticised the ceremony and questioned if building the temple at the site, where Lord Ram was believed to have been born, would control the Covid-19 pandemic. He also stressed on the need to focus efforts on containing the economic fallout of the lockdown.