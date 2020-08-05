Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 5 Feet High Replica of Lord Ram at Puri Beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a replica of the Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of the 'bhumi puja' in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Pattnaik has created a 5ft high replica of Ram Mandir with Lord Ram on sand sculpture at the Puri beach. He used about 4 tonne of sand which took him five hours to create this sculpture.

"We are very happy that after a long time, the Ram temple will be constructed. It is a historic day for us," said the sand artist.

So far, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions around the world and won many prizes for the country.

#JaiShriRam ...My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, On the eve of foundation stone laying ceremony by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for #RamMandirAyodhya . pic.twitter.com/HMYAjAJwQI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 4, 2020

Several top leaders, including some from Congress, took to Twitter to welcome the historic day and chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

PM Modi along with CM Adityanath and 175 people who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians will attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has posted a controversial advertisement in today's 'Saamana' with picture of Babri Masjid demolition with Balasaheb Thackeray's statement: "I am proud of those who did this".