Ram Navami: Odisha Sand Artist Replicates Ayodhya Temple on Puri Beach

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of Ram Navami, created a stunning replica of Ayodhya’s Ram temple on Puri beach. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram. Pattnaik told Times Now that he has always been keen to create a sand replica of Ram mandir at Ayodhya during the bhoomi pujan. However, he was unable to do so during the pandemic. So he chose to do this on Puri beach. “In fact, I visited Ayodhya last year and conducted a study for the purpose. However, I had to change my plans due to the pandemic," he said. According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, which coincides with the ninth day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Devotees, who have been keeping a fast throughout Navaratri, break the fast on this day. People worship Lord Ram and conduct a ritual called ‘Kanya Bhoj’. Devotees call nine girls for a feast in their homes.

On the auspicious occasion of #RamaNavami .My SandArt with message #HappyRamNavami at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiShreeRam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZG92Ub7ZNl— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 10, 2022

“On the auspicious occasion of #RamaNavami .My SandArt with message #HappyRamNavami at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiShreeRam," Pattnaik wrote in the caption. Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 28K likes. Netizens are left completely mesmerised by his work. “What an art, what an artist!," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Such a beautiful sand sculpture! Jai Shree Ram!"

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation. “Happy Ram Navami to the countrymen. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shree Ram!", PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to his social media accounts to wish countrymen on Navaratri as well.

Extending his greetings, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Happy Ram Navami to all the countrymen. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

