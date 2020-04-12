Ram Vilas Paswan's Son Chirag Plays Hair Stylist to Dad amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the 21-day national lockdown, designed to counter the spread of coronavirus, brought lives to a standstill for Indians, some have taken the opportunity to discover hidden talents and hone existing ones. Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan took to Twitter to show off one such talent.

On Sunday, Chirag who is the son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, shared a video of himself giving a haircut to his father as the duo practiced social distancing amid the lockdown.

"Tough times but see #lockdown also has a brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too!" Chirag tweeted, adding, "Let’s fight #Corona19 and create beautiful memories too! #StayHomeStaySafe"

In the video, Chirag can be seen trimming Paswan's beard with an electric trimmer while the latter checks out his reflection in the mirror.

Within just an hour, the tweet has about 1.5 thousand likes and over 800 shares.

Meanwhile, Bihar has recorded 62 cases of coronavirus while one person has died due to the disease. Bihar government under Nitish Kumar has been worried about the incoming migrant population since the imposition of the lockdown and the impact it would have on the state's economy. Earlier in the month, Chirag Paswan himself donated Rs 1 crore to the MPLADS fund.