Ramayan Most Watched Show During Lockdown Followed by Mahabharata, PM Modi’s Speech

Reaffirming the familiar adage that "old is gold", the re-run of the hit 1987 television series "Ramayana" has once again become the most-watched show on TV.

Ever since the state-owned DD National decided to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on tv following the imposition of the 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, the show has been garnering record viewership, Republic reported.

As per recent TRP ratings, Ramayana has garnered 15.5 points in the last few weeks, breaking all previous records. The number is staggering as even the most popular and highest-watched shows tend to garner a TRP of just 4-5 points on average.

Data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India earlier in April showed that the rerun of Ramayana on DD has grossed the highest ever rating any Hindi GEC television show had achieved since 2015.

The inaugural show of the series had 34 million viewers glued to their TV sets watching and enjoyed a rating of 3.4 percent, while a telecast the same evening had 45 million viewers and a rating of 5.2 percent.

The over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the first weekend of its rerun.

The second most-watched show at present is Mahabharata, which is also being re-telecast on DD National and has a garnered 4.7 TRP rating.

PM Modi's '9 Minutes 9 Pm' television address amid the national lockdown was the third most-watched show on tv, with 1.9 points on the TRP chart.

The data comes amid a severe dearth of fresh content on television as shooting for films and tv shows remain suspended amid the coronavirus lockdown.

