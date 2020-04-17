Ramayana Fans Take Off With Memes After Hanuman Carries a Mountain to Save Lakshman

Indians are glued to their screens watching the re-run of various old classic shows on television. One of the shows that saw wide public acceptance was Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana being aired on Doordarshan.
The young generation was seen taking any of the iconic scenes from the televised show and talking about it on Twitter during the lockdown.
In Thursday’s episode, Lakshman was injured by Raavan’s son Indrajeet and had to be treated with a special herb called "Sanjeevani booti".
Hanuman then took up the task of bringing the herb from the Himalayas within a night. But as he failed to identify the said herb, he decided to lift the entire mountain in his bid to save Lakshman.
This famous scene was an instant hit with the netizens. And thus began the meme fest.
Mom : buy some good vegetables from market— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) April 16, 2020
*me after one hour*#Ramayana #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/j88k2Agi2J
Another user said that Hanuman had started the “first medicine home delivery startup”.
First medicine home delivery startup...#Ramayan #रामायण #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/Q1aN2w0xph— Sachin meena 🇮🇳 (@imsachinmeena) April 16, 2020
This Picture has a Huge and separate fan base..... #RamayanOnDDNational #Hanuman #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/hTibX1V426— Abhishek Shrivastava (@startheabhi) April 16, 2020
#Hanuman on supersonic to fetch #Sanjivanibooti. #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/jJjAUxANTm— Suhaas R. Joshi (@suhaasjoshi) April 15, 2020
#India needs #Sanjeevini booti for those who suffering from #COVID19.#RamayanOnDDNational #Ramayana #Ramayan #JaiShriRam #jaihanuman #hanuman pic.twitter.com/RSfIBcFBU3— Anushka Malik (@AnushkaMalik25) April 16, 2020
Here are some more tweets celebrating the energy and devotion of Lord Hanuman.
Hanuman ji was the first air medical service on this planet 🙌😎#Ramayan#doctors #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/ELuGTq5cjR— Brajesh Rajput (@Brajesh28475817) April 16, 2020
#Ramayan #Lakshman #Hanuman— Íśhítá (@Ishitasidelight) April 15, 2020
Whenever a problem arises in Shri Ram's camp.
Hanuman Ji be like : pic.twitter.com/5Fq9PWCby7
desperate times need desperate measures. No one believed #Hanuman Ji can go from Lanka to Himalaya & return in just 1 night, but he did. Never loose hope. There will be hurdles in your path but you need to focus & work hard towards your goals.— Ashish kumar (@ASHISHtKUMAR) April 16, 2020
जय श्री राम
जय हनुमान#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/318g7ijdrf
Why is nobody talking about this iconic scene!!? So classic and powerful duo 🔥#Ramayan #Lakshman #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/M7ASfnkTpA— Diksha Sharma #StayHomeSaveLives (@Diksh_aS) April 15, 2020