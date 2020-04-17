Ramayana Fans Take Off With Memes After Hanuman Carries a Mountain to Save Lakshman

Indians are glued to their screens watching the re-run of various old classic shows on television. One of the shows that saw wide public acceptance was Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana being aired on Doordarshan.

The young generation was seen taking any of the iconic scenes from the televised show and talking about it on Twitter during the lockdown.

In Thursday’s episode, Lakshman was injured by Raavan’s son Indrajeet and had to be treated with a special herb called "Sanjeevani booti".

Hanuman then took up the task of bringing the herb from the Himalayas within a night. But as he failed to identify the said herb, he decided to lift the entire mountain in his bid to save Lakshman.

This famous scene was an instant hit with the netizens. And thus began the meme fest.

Mom : buy some good vegetables from market



*me after one hour*#Ramayana #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/j88k2Agi2J — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) April 16, 2020

Another user said that Hanuman had started the “first medicine home delivery startup”.

Here are some more tweets celebrating the energy and devotion of Lord Hanuman.

desperate times need desperate measures. No one believed #Hanuman Ji can go from Lanka to Himalaya & return in just 1 night, but he did. Never loose hope. There will be hurdles in your path but you need to focus & work hard towards your goals.

जय श्री राम

जय हनुमान#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/318g7ijdrf — Ashish kumar (@ASHISHtKUMAR) April 16, 2020