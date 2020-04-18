BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ramayan’s Lakshman AKA Sunil Lahri is Watching Himself on Screen, From Home

Image credits: Facebook.

Image credits: Facebook.

The show is currently being re-run on the channel so as to keep the audience entertained during the lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Share this:

A photo of actor Sunil Lahri, who became popular after playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar directorial Ramayan, is going viral on the internet. In the image, he can be seen watching a scene from the epic show in which Raavan’s brother Meghnad is being killed.

Captioned the picture, Sunil wrote, “I myself watching Meghnath Vadh”.

The picture till now has got more than 10 thousand likes and has been shared over 1,300 times on Facebook alone.

Recently, a video clip of Arvind Trivedi who had played the role of Raavan in the show had gone viral. In the clip, he was seen getting emotional while watching the scene where Raavan kidnaps Sita.


Ramayan which originally aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987 to 1988 starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman, among others.

The show is currently being re-run on the channel so as to keep the audience entertained during the lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other iconic shows like Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan and Chanakya too are being re-run on popular demand.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres