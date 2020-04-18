Ramayan’s Lakshman AKA Sunil Lahri is Watching Himself on Screen, From Home

A photo of actor Sunil Lahri, who became popular after playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar directorial Ramayan, is going viral on the internet. In the image, he can be seen watching a scene from the epic show in which Raavan’s brother Meghnad is being killed.

Captioned the picture, Sunil wrote, “I myself watching Meghnath Vadh”.

The picture till now has got more than 10 thousand likes and has been shared over 1,300 times on Facebook alone.

Recently, a video clip of Arvind Trivedi who had played the role of Raavan in the show had gone viral. In the clip, he was seen getting emotional while watching the scene where Raavan kidnaps Sita.





Ramayan which originally aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987 to 1988 starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman, among others.

The show is currently being re-run on the channel so as to keep the audience entertained during the lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other iconic shows like Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan and Chanakya too are being re-run on popular demand.



