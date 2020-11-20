New Zealand Farmer Forced to 'Back' off after Angry Ram Headbutts His Car in Viral Video

New Zealand is a country known for its diverse flora and fauna. Interesting videos from this spectacular country are often well-received on social media. A recent video from the island nation shows how a ram literally forces a car to back off from its area.

The two-year-old ram named Rambo, a resident of a farm in Ashburton, was clearly annoyed by the car and wanted to make clear that he wanted it to back off.

Rambo can be seen checking out the vehicle and passing quite an annoyed look as the owner says to him that he just wanted to check the grass. The ram then charges and headbutts the side of the car, clearly not in the mood to listen to the farmer's excuses. The farmer is forced to reverse as he yells, “P*** off Rambo!”

Maybe, Rambo sensed the profanity thrown towards him and rams on the car's lights while the farmer shouts at him.

According to DailyMail, Rambo's owner said that the two-year-old ram has no idea what he is because he is the ram on a dairy farm and is surrounded by cows “He considers himself the boss,” the farmer said.

It seems Rambo is not the only angry ram of the country. Another ram named Rambro has also made headlines with his temperament. Rambro was pretty angry when he spotted a large tetherball during a stroll and was filmed headbutting it again and again.

It is obvious that he is triggered as soon as he sees it and charges and headbutts the ball several times. However, he fails to realise that the ball is tied to a string fastened to trees either side of the pathway.

Rambro lives in a 100-acre forest near Nelson in New Zealand with his companion Ewenice, and his son Dodge ram.

The short-tempered ram had to be shifted after causing problems for his previous owner. Rambro has been reported to have broken fences, gates, and even attacked dogs and people.