Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

Ramy Youssef Said 'Allahu Akbar' at Golden Globes, Indian Twitter Wants Shashi Tharoor to Hear It

Ramy Youssef being un-apologetically himself and his identity, complete with Egyptian music playing for him when he started walking, is making a point - he is not there to compromise his identity.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ramy Youssef Said 'Allahu Akbar' at Golden Globes, Indian Twitter Wants Shashi Tharoor to Hear It
Image credits: GETTY Images handout/PTI file photo.

Ramy Youssef, who won his first Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series for Ramy, went onto the stage in a fancy maroon suit and silver shoes, accepted his award from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and then said, “I would like to thank my God. Allahu Akbar. Thank you, God.”

The phrase “Allahu akbar” is a normal one for Muslims all over the world - but for a lot of Western countries, and for every rhetoric to draw up an anti-Islam narrative, this phrase has been butchered through history, and associated with radicalism and has been politicized. It's been turned from a simple everyday phrase into a threatening war cry.

Ramy Youssef being un-apologetically himself and his identity, complete with Egyptian music playing for him when he started walking, is making a point. On stage, he says, "“Look, I know you guys haven’t seen my show. We made a very specific show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot to be recognized on this level.”

"Hearing him say it, was his way of thrusting his uncompromised identity into the Hollywood elite diaspora," writes Aymann Ismail for the Slate.

On social media, the phrase has already won people over, making headlines in the Arab world.

But there was one more place it reached - India. On Twitter, people tagged Indian politician, Shashi Tharoor, writer and a former international diplomat who is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The reason behind his tagging? In December last year, Shashi Tharoor had attracted the ire of Twitter when he had put out a tweet saying that the fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamic extremism either. He was responding to a tweet where an user recited Shahada – one of the Five Pillars of Islam – over the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the country.

He further said that people who are raising their voice over CAA and NRC are fighting to defend an inclusive India.

This tweet drew him flak who pointed out that the Citizenship Amendment Bill didn't discriminate against any other religion but Muslims.

Tharoor had since clarified what he meant in his earlier tweet.

For a larger global audience, Ramy's win may have been the Hollywood representation they had been waiting for all along.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram