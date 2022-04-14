Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are Getting Married and a 'Baraat' Has Arrived With Memes

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married today, April 14, around 2 PM after five years of dating each other. All of Internet has waited for the D day with bated breath and now that it’s finally here, there’s high drama on social media. From Bollywood fans who have harboured longstanding crushes on either half of the couple going all “Channa Mereya" to shippers having a hard time containing their emotions, memes have taken over the space. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities began on April 13 with mehendi and sangeet functions that were attended by family and close friends, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ayan Mukerji.

Media people in front of Ranbir and Alia's house for the next 10 days #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bo0nM3pYfm— menskool (@menskool) April 6, 2022

Ranbir marrying Alia has to be the best Brahmastra promotion ever.— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 13, 2022

‘listen I don’t care if Ranbir Alia are getting married or whatever..’ pic.twitter.com/3UTnxzdea5— Kosha (@imkosha) April 11, 2022

I cant believe ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt are getting married tomorrow…. I’m gonna sing channa mereya at their wedding 💔💔💔💔💔💔— krish (@_krxshhh) April 14, 2022

Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, the makers of Brahmastra shared “a piece of their union” from the upcoming movie in the form of the song Kesariya. Director Ayan Mukerji shared a teaser of the song on Wednesday as a “gift" to the couple “as they enter an amazing new chapter of life." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are tying the knot as per Punjabi tradition. “The Kapoor family members will take a baraat procession between the Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu House. The entire stretch of road between the two locations at Pali Hill has been beautifully decked up with lights hanging from the trees and it looks no less than a big festival in the evening," a source told ETimes.

