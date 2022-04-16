'Ranbir Kapoor' and 'Alia Bhatt' Got Married Bengali-style in Kolkata, Thanks to Fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their wedding festivities private and rather lowkey, so naturally, fans went all out to take things into their own hands. After some of them began signing an online petition urging the couple to reveal details of their wedding to the media and the paparazzi, some Kolkata fans took things a notch higher. Photos have been circulating on social media where “Ranbir" and “Alia" can be seen getting married in traditional Bengali style. The Ranbir and Alia in question are life-size mannequins. The Alia mannequin is dressed in a red saree while the Ranbir one wears a yellow ensemble. The whole thing was complete with fans all dressed up in traditional Bengali festive attire, and seemingly, a priest conducting the marriage rituals.

Some fans thought it was a rather cool affair, while others were a little… confused.

FANS TAKING IT TO NEXT LEVEL 🔥Ranbir & Alia fans in Kolkata, dressed up dolls as Alia-Ranbir and performed rituals as part of their wedding celebrations!#RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/Eifnvvics8— Ranbir Kapoor Daily (@RanbirDaily) April 15, 2022

This is so crazyI love it 😍 https://t.co/3Y7CcKIQYW— Congrats RK n Alia ❤️🎉☘️🍀 (@misiri00) April 15, 2022

Earlier, some fans started a Change.org petition that read: “While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed. We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope and happiness!" Titled “Ranbir-Alia Please Share Your Wedding Updates with Media & Paps - Viral Bhayani, PinkVilla", the petition was started by one Prakshi Saha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. New glimpses of the big event are being shared by the bride and groom’s family members since the wedding concluded. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and treated Ralia fans to a beautiful picture of Mahesh Bhatt sharing a hug with his son-in-law Ranbir.

