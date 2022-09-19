Ranbir Kapoor Called 'Man-child' on Twitter For Saying He's 'Very Dependent' on Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has come under fire once again for a remark made about his relationship with Alia Bhatt during an interview. Ranbir told Navbharat Times, “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me.” He added that it didn’t matter if they weren’t doing anything romantic or even talking, “she should just sit next to [him].” Alia added that if she isn’t around, Ranbir leaves everything for the last minute.

Twitter did not take kindly to the remarks and Ranbir was called a “man-child”. Debates broke out among fans and detractors over whether or not what he said was “romantic” or behaviour typical of a “man-child”.

his fans sharing this link under the tweet as if it’s helping them out. Brain diarrhoea only. https://t.co/8fIP6vJgX0 — winter (they/them) (@TUKKUSAURUS) September 18, 2022

twitter is the only place where your simple well articulated sentences get misinterpreted. you could say “i love ice cream” and somebody will say “so you hate cakes” https://t.co/Mnx7y29Y8m — ash ♡ (@ashdiariesx) September 18, 2022

Everything about this guy is just so damn not okay https://t.co/uKJsZ3opGQ — ☃️⁷| ia (@hewwoyoongs) September 18, 2022

Tbf his statement does reek of man-child syndrome https://t.co/1X5K6Uq5Cz — V. (@ishehzaadaa) September 18, 2022

Everyday i learn something about ranbir kapoor against my will https://t.co/ho0mxLoGcR — e (@picnicpartea) September 18, 2022

He really is the character he played in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil https://t.co/QkFhHO3ksb — •mrs ranveer singh padukone• (@husbandsingh) September 18, 2022

Let's not blow his statement out of proportion. Even tho i don't like him but that's exactly not what he meant that you're trying to imply. https://t.co/fy9LngPHS2 — Raaز (@lerngerki) September 18, 2022

Ranbir has been having a bit of a rough run with Twitter of late. He made a “phailod” joke about Alia, which drew criticism, and afterwards, people have dug up clips of other times that he has acted “disrespectfully” towards co-stars, from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Ileana D’Cruz. In a thread shared by a Twitter user, Ranbir could be seen making a number of insensitive jokes, speaking over Katrina during interviews and calling Anushka “anxiety queen”. Other Twitter users had also shared clips of him acting in questionable ways.

