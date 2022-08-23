Ranbir Kapoor Gets 'Cancelled'? Twitter Points Out Actor's 'Toxic' Behaviour With Co-Stars

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent “phailod” joke made at the expense of Alia Bhatt drew a lot of criticism on Twitter, and now people have dug up clips of other times that he has acted “disrespectfully” towards co-stars, from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Ileana D’Cruz. While these clips have previously made rounds on the Internet, Twitter has taken particular exception now after the insensitive “phailod” joke he made about the body of Alia, who is pregnant.

In a thread shared by Twitter user @rexiespo, Ranbir could be seen making a number of insensitive jokes, speaking over Katrina during interviews and calling Anushka “anxiety queen”. Other Twitter users have also shared clips of him acting in questionable ways.

this clip pisses me off sm pic.twitter.com/ybUeCNQT10 — maya (@rexiespo) August 21, 2022

bc someone asked me to add other actresses as well here’s an interview clip of him and anushka pic.twitter.com/HZpvjtFcRW — maya (@rexiespo) August 22, 2022

he needed to be put in place pic.twitter.com/JLISzYj5jF — maya (@rexiespo) August 22, 2022

coming back here to witness ppl cancelling ranbir kapoor everyday, god i prayed for times like this… — Mangaiyar Kanni 🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@kothuprotta) August 22, 2022

Good morning to everyone except Ranbir Kapoor who thinks making a joke on his pregnant wife’s body is cute! When all changes are happening in the to be mom’s body, any kind of shaming is not healthy forget cute! Huh!! — Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) August 23, 2022

Recently, Ranbir also came under fire for his comments about Alia and married life at a press conference. Remember Bunny’s dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? The character compared life after marriage as “dal chawal” for fifty years till death and that there should be some “keema pao, hakka noodle, tangdi kabab” in life. In a video shared by HT City on Twitter, Ranbir could be heard discussing the food analogy in the context of his marriage to Alia. Calling his marriage a beautiful moment in his life, Ranbir harked back to his YJHD dialogue and said that after all of life’s experiences, “dal chawal” is the way to go.

“Jo Alia hai mere life mein, woh dal chawal mein tadka hai, achaar hai, kanda hai, pyaaz hai, sab kuch hai,” Ranbir added. He also said that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life. Some Twitter users, however, seemed to think it was one too many food analogies in describing one’s marriage and partner. Others said that it was an innocuous reference to his movie dialogue

