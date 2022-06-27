Ranbir Kapoor in Soup After Calling Alia Bhatt 'Tadka' to 'Dal Chawal' in YJHD Reference

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent comments about Alia Bhatt and married life at a press conference have landed him in a bit of a soup on Twitter. Remember Bunny’s dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? The character compared life after marriage as “dal chawal” for fifty years till death and that there should be some “keema pao, hakka noodle, tangdi kabab” in life. Now, in a video shared by HT City on Twitter, Ranbir could be heard discussing the food analogy in the context of his marriage to Alia. Calling his marriage a beautiful moment in his life, Ranbir harked back to his YJHD dialogue and said that after all of life’s experiences, “dal chawal” is the way to go.

“Jo Alia hai mere life mein, woh dal chawal mein tadka hai, achaar hai, kanda hai, pyaaz hai, sab kuch hai,” Ranbir added. He also said that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life. Some Twitter users, however, seemed to think it was one too many food analogies in describing one’s marriage and partner. Others said that it was an innocuous reference to his movie dialogue.

Ranbir I like you. But yeh description nahi hota hai ek relationship/marriage ka. — prison mike (@prisonnmikke) June 26, 2022

I think he was referring to monogamy — Sarah (@Sarah89372872) June 26, 2022

Just a man trying to mansplain loyalty in his own objectifying misogynistic way.. and people are like awww soo cute #RanbirKapoor #Mansplaining #TheBoys https://t.co/1kQp6lV9ph — Sania Qureshi (@Sani_SQ) June 26, 2022

He literally starts with “main hi kehta tha filmon mein” so I have no idea why ppl have voluntarily chosen to ignore that . Well to each their own. Alia is is wife, so she is his everything. — saud Al ajmi (@s_mmm799) June 26, 2022

This is what happens when no one writes the dialogues for you…aaand you are hungry but you’ve got to answer — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) June 26, 2022

the way men can never refer to women as actual people https://t.co/c0U5nNPHvx — meena (@biforbimbo) June 26, 2022

Arrange marriages are scary what if he: https://t.co/aH2Efn9JJf — Munni (@baji_incognito) June 26, 2022

lads let ur wife know u settled for her. thats all a woman wants https://t.co/h4ui8Sgbnv — distal phalanges (@_SafiaMehmood) June 26, 2022

Earlier, in 2018, Ranbir had said water tastes like sharbat when someone’s in love and become an instant meme.

Ranbir has a number of projects lined up on the work front: Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

