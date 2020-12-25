Ranbir Kapoor Was Asked What He Missed Most During Lockdown. His Response is Winning Internet

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been on the news recently after he opened up on his relationship with the actress Alia Bhatt and their impending marriage plans. The actor, who spoke to News18's Rajeev Masand, spoke about how he would have gotten married had the pandemic not happened.

The actor, while speaking about his upcoming projects and his experiences in general about the pandemic situation, was asked by Masand as to what exactly he missed while staying under lockdown.

The actor's response to the question now has earned praises from his fans on the internet.

While acknowledging his privilege that he did not need to look for work during the lockdown period or face any problems, Kapoor also added how it would be wrong for him to address such a question because there were a lot many bigger issues plaguing the rest of the world.

The actor's subtle and thoughtful response is winning praises on the internet.

Rajeev Masand’s interview made me realise why #RanbirKapoor is the best artist and person we have in the industry❤️ He is so good to articulate and has such clarity of thoughts about everything!! Loved the interview! And I can’t wait to witness his cinema this next decade! — Toheed🎄 (@dvn_toheed) December 24, 2020

It felt so good listening to Ranbir Kapoor after so long, in his recent interview with Rajeev Masand. Ranbir has this respectful nature & humble tone when he talks, it instantly turns my happy mode on. And four of his new movies are on the way, Man! We're in for treats.💖 — Aadarsha (@_Aadarsha) December 24, 2020

Rajeev Masand : what did u realise u missed the most this yr as there were restrictions? #RanbirKapoor : I'm quite in the privileged category so I could sit at home and just be, so I think it's really unfair question for me to answer coz it's been a terrible time for people — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) December 24, 2020

He is a very good man. His dad and mom did a great job 🙏 — Carolina Muñoz 🇻🇪 (@lcaromunoz) December 24, 2020

At a time when the pandemic has cost so many lives, jobs and caused so much of distress, it is heartwarming to see Kapoor's reaction where the actor admits to the perks his position in the society gives him.

Read More: 'My Girlfriend is Overachiever': Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Marriage with Alia Bhatt

The actor, who is all set to play a superhero character in Ayan Mukerji's Brahamastra, also said that if he was to do Marvel's iconic superhero Iron Man, he'd do it differently. Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr essays the role of Tron Man in Marvel films.

"Even if I got offered to play Iron Man I would make him an underdog, I think,” he said, adding, “That’s just something that comes naturally to me. I am a big fan of the ‘unexpected triumph’, I like the audience to relate to my characters and not... I want my characters to have a relatable quality and not an aspirational quality.”

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor Says If He was Offered Iron Man, He'd Play Robert Downey Jr's Marvel Character Differently

Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.