Ranbir Kapoor's Kashmiri Doppelganger Junaid Shah Passes Away at 28

Juanid Shah, Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger from Kashmir, passed away after a massive heart attack at his residence in Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar on Friday morning. Junaid had grabbed eyeballs after photographs of him with a stark resemblance to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on social media a few years.

His resemblance to Ranbir had even surprised Rishi Kapoor.

"OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double," Rishi Kapoor had tweeted then after being surprised by his son's doppelganger.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

His resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor had helped him get some modelling assignments in Mumbai. According to reports, 28-year-old Junaid had recently returned to Valley to take care of his ailing father.

Several people took to social media to express shock over his sudden death.

"Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!" wrote senior Kashmiri journalist Yousuf Jameel.