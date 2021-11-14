Ranbir Kapoor's Trivia on AR Rahman Using Phone Glitch in 'Rockstar' Track is Why He's GOAT

“Pata hai… Yahan se bohot door, galat aur sahi ke paar, ek maidan hai, main waha milunga tujhe…" Ranbir Kapoor spoke these lines a decade ago to the background of hundreds of hearts breaking collectively. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Rockstar’ released ten years ago on November 11, a day that was going to be marked by fans all these years later for Jordan (Ranbrir Kapoor) and Heer’s (Nargis Fakhri) tragic journey through music and heartbreak. Like most of Bollywood, nearly half of the film’s romance was rendered through its music, especially because it was about the titular rockstar. AR Rahman’s soulful songs like “Tum Ho", “Nadaan Parindey", “Phir se Ud Chala" lifted the film’s tragedy to a spiritual plane. Now, a new bit of trivia has surfaced that highlights exactly how far Rahman’s musical genius extends. Remember the instrumental that plays as Jordan utters the aforementioned lines in the proverbial “meeting place" scene? It turns out that the strange music that adds the spiritual flavour in a lo-fi twist to the lines spoken by Jordan actually had a lot of cellular noise in it.

In fact, that was the thing setting it apart and making it beautifully weird. In a clip shared on Twitter, Kapoor shared the trivia while speaking to AR Rahman virtually. He shared that when the dialogue for the “meeting place" was being recorded, Rahman was not present in the studio. He said he had done nothing on the film without Rahman’s approval, and hence he had his phone next to him while recording the lines with Rahman on the other end, listening in. That was when Kapoor’s phone made some type of cellular noise, which was retained by Rahman in the track. It gave the track a “little bit of a spiritual connection", Kapoor said in the video. Rahman also made a loop of it, so it kept going throughout the track.

This trivia on The Meeting Place track in Rockstar is why we would never get another A R Rahman 🔥 Another level of genius man! pic.twitter.com/UFJrj0SRJ5— 球子 Hara✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) November 12, 2021

The specific lines are taken from an English version of Rumi’s poem, which go: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there." Even this, however, is not an exact translation of Rumi’s original poem, but is said to be a westernized version of the same, with a lot of it said to be lost in translation by Coleman Barks. “Nadaan Parindey", too, was inspired by a translated Rumi poem, Imtiaz Ali had told PTI in an interview in 2017.

