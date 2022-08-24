Ranbir-Vaani's 'Invisible' Baby in Shamshera Goof-up Has Twitter in Splits

Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt has been the talk of the town again after its release on the OTT platform. The film is said to be made on a massive budget of around Rs 150 crore but failed to live up to the expectation of the audience as well as the critics. As eagle-eyed cyber surfers are now watching it on the digital platform, a major goof-up has been spotted in one of the scenes.

The Twitter users are sharing videos and stills from the period drama which show Ranbir and Vaani’s characters holding their baby which apparently is not even there or is visibly fake. The scene making the buzz is from the climax of the Karan Malhotra directorial. The viral clip shows Vaani’s character fighting while carrying her baby in her arms, which appeared to look like a bundled-up piece of cloth that resembles an infant. A micro-blogging user cropped a clip from the film and wrote, “Let's just assume that there is a baby.”

Another user commented, “Seriously… atleast show a real baby… a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible… it’s a doll.” The third user also wrote, “All this while I thought it's her Saree pallu, the way she is holding.”

Many users said that the makers could have at least used baby-sized toys and one wrote, “We used to get at least a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn't think it was required! M amazed!” Someone also mentioned another goof-up and wrote, “Two things noted. One the baby like he said. At least could have used a doll. Second the there isn’t any blood when removed the sword. Karan Malhotra did a very poor job.”

Speaking about the Shamshera, it is a period action film set in the era of the British empire. It was released worldwide on July 22 and has been backed by Yash Raj Films. It also featured Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Iravati Harshe in supporting roles.

