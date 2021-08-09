Randeep Hooda has Found a Connection Between Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Win and Rajnikinajth

Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal and created history with his scintillating performance in Men’s javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, he has garnered tons of appreciation across the country including from the Bollywood industry. Amidst all these, Indian actor and equestrian Randeep Hooda have come with a tongue twister by sharing the secret behind the success of Neeraj Chopra by connecting him with the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will leave netizens in splits.

On Twitter, Randeep Hooda shared a picture of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth with a caption saying that “If you chant Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj, you will hear Rajni Rajni. Now you know the secret. Rajnikanth is everywhere”.

The moment when Hooda shared the picture on Twitter, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta on her Twitter handle says, “Ohhh man…. No wonder”

Ohhhh man…. No wonder — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 9, 2021

The post has garnered up to 5,000 likes and tons of appreciation on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Here are the few reactions:

If it is so please measure distance again it might be in kms….rajni sir— Maneesh Sharma (@soodanmaneesh) August 9, 2021

Also if u chant Rajni Rajni Rajni, u will hear Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj. Vise versa. — Raju Verma (@irajuverma) August 9, 2021

