'Rangbaazi Kya Hoti Hai': UP Cop Lands in Trouble for Insta Video With Revolver

Remember the ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ memes which were a rage a few years back? Who would have thought that years later, the dialogue would land a cop in trouble? Priyanka Misra, a woman police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, is in pending inquiry and has been sent to police lines as a punishment posting after she posted a video of herself with a revolver on social media.

In the viral video that was allegedly shot inside a police station, Misra lip-syncs to a Hindi dialogue that glorifies UP’s culture of “rangbaazi" (show-off) while holding a revolver in her hand. The dialogue is delivered by a male voice along with a Russian song. The audio is quite popular on Instagram Reels.

The exact lines in the video go, “Haryana, Punjab toh bekaar hi badnaam hai. Aao kabhi Uttar Pradesh. Rangbaazi kya hoti hai hum tumhe batate hain… naa gunday pe gaana banaate hain, naa gaadi pe Jat-Gujjar likhaate hain. Humare yahaan 5-5 saal ke launde katta chalaate hain." Translated from Hindi, it means, “Haryana and Punjab unnecessarily have a bad name… Come to UP. Neither do we glorify crime with songs, nor do we display our caste on our cars. In UP, kids as young as five know how to use guns."

Misra was earlier was posted at Agra’s MM Gate police station. Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told The Print, “Her behaviour has violated the code of conduct followed by us. We took cognisance when the video came to our notice three days ago. She has been sent to police lines till we have the inquiry report. Departmental action will be taken against her after we have the report."

Misra had first posted the video on Instagram but later removed it. She is known to post videos quite often on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here