Rangers Fan Hops on Tinder to Find Room in Seville for Europa League Final

A desperate Scottish fan of Rangers Football Club made deft use of his charm to secure himself a place to crash at, in Seville where the UEFA Europa League final is supposed to take place. For the 23-year-old football fan, it is quite important to witness the historic match since it is 13 years since the Rangers made the UEFA Cup final. The Scottish football club will be hoping to go all the way this time as they have reached the final in Seville, Spain where they will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

In order to view the match, Connor is hoping to find cheap accommodation and instead of taking the traditional route, the youngster sent his request via digital dating app Tinder. According to Spanish publication Marca, the hotel accommodations in Seville have become quite expensive and as Rangers fans look for a place to crash in, Connor’s idea is certainly ingenious.

The young fan uploaded his pictures on Tinder holding a message written on a piece of paper. The message written in Spanish read, “Hello ma’am, my name is Connor and I’m a Rangers fan. In Seville for the final. I am desperately looking for a place to stay. Hotels cost more than 600 euros so if you have a free bed or a sofa I can sleep on, it would be a great help.” In the following message Connor wrote, “I’d be willing to pay for this service. Thank you. Come on Rangers!”

The pictures have been shared on Twitter, where netizens are sharing their reaction to Connor’s creative methods. Some users described Connor’s methods as genius, while others were even readily offering him a place to spend the night.

Another user commented how they would have “super liked” Connor had they come across his profile on Tinder.

The user who shared the tweet on the microblogging site also shared an update as they tweeted, “Connor has found a place to sleep! Thank you all very much for helping and making this story come out in the media of various countries, we have laughed a lot.”

What are your thoughts on Connor’s creative way of securing a place?

