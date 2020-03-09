Rangoli Chandel Compares Slap and Spanking And We're Confused Whether She Gets Consent

While debating about Taapsee Pannu's film, Thappad, Rangoli Chandel used a bizarre analogy in order to explain the difference between spanking and domestic abuse, and we're very, very confused.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli refers to a claim made by Baaghi 3 director, Ahmad Khan, who stirred controversy recently for saying that it is unfair for a woman to leave her husband for just slapping her once. Khan was speaking about Taapsee's latest film, Thappad, which revolves around domestic abuse and its implications.

I see this debate is going, want to know your views, I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers him mistake and apologies.. https://t.co/q4cylnHGua — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

In the following tweets, Rangoli says that she'd once asked her sister Kangana the same who had said that she doesn't tolerate domestic abuse, but likes it when her partner spanks her. Rangoli also says that according to Kangana, the only difference is the location of the slap - spanking refers to slapping one's buttocks while domestic abuse is more violent and often involves slapping someone across the face.

Cont) I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it’s like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

According to her, this discrimination is unfair. "I want to know is it ok for your partner to slap your butt cheek but not your cheek, why face cheek gets more privileges than butt cheeks? why butt cheek being treated like an outsider?" she asks.

In another tweet, she says that she had been reprimanded by Kangana for revealing their private conversation on Twitter and then goes on to explain her actions.

Kangana just called and scolded me for writing our private conv here,she said all I was trying to say is an act is not imp intensions are, if intentions are wrong forget a slap even a gaze can kill a beautiful relationship, so if slap was not directed at you but was amistake.cont — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

This is what Rangoli tweeted later:

Cont, toh phir itna drama karoge toh iska matlab kuch toh complex hai tumko bhai, in that case go get a life a job and a good friend circle, for marriage why become somebody’s carpet in the first place, then cry they walk all over us, pls don’t compromise on your career for a man — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Now if this is Rangoli trying to explain what consent really means, then we're extremely doubtful of whether she even understands what it's all about. Firstly, she hadn't taken her sister's permission before tweeting on a public platform about a very private conversation, something she mentions herself.

Secondly, the very comparison between slapping, which is an act of abuse, and spanking which is consensual is problematic and throws light on her confusion as to what consent really is. In another shocking tweet, she says, "I know a lot of young girls whose sole motive is to find a well to do man and live air conditioner life tucked away in the comforts of his home... no matter how intelligent and educated they are they just don’t wnat to work, such women deserve a tight slap," she says in a tweet. It's 2020, haven't we moved on from this already?