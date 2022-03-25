Rani Mukherjee was the First Choice for Tabu's Role: A Thread Celebrates 'The Namesake'

It has been 15 years that Mira Nair’s ‘The Namesake’ was released, and a thread on lesser-known facts about the movie is going viral. The film starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Kal Penn was based on a novel by Jhumpa Lahiri. A cinephile compiled tidbits about the movie which shows an Indian couple looking for a home as they create a new life in a foreign country. Did you know that Mira Nair chose this movie over directing a Harry Potter film? Or that Rani Mukherjee was the first to be offered Tabu’s role? Read more here:

“15 years ago on this day,one of my favourite gems of Indian cinema-‘The Namesake’ was released. In this thread I am going to talk about some lesser-known trivia as well as some of my favourite scenes."

“The Namesake is an English language drama film directed by Indian-born director Mira Nair. This was her 9th directorial venture(movie) & 2nd collaboration with Irrfan Khan after Salaam Bombay!(1988)."

“The movie was based on the novel ‘The Namesake’ written by Jhumpa Lahiri (L).Screenplay was written by Sooni Taraporevala (R). This was her 4th collaboration with Mira Nair after Salaam Bombay,Mississippi Masala(1991) & My Own Country(1998). She made the first draft in 12 days!"

“The role of Ashima Ganguli (played by Tabu), wife of Ashoke, was first offered to Rani Mukherjee. Mira was impressed after seeing her in Maniratnam’s directorial Yuva(2004). But she could not sign due to date problems as she was filming for ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’."

“Mira herself turned down the opportunity to direct “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" so that she could work on “The Namesake." She felt a personal connection with the themes in Lahiri’s book.

“I thought anybody could make Harry Potter, but The Namesake needed me.”

Mira dedicated the movie to Satyajit Ray & Ritwik Ghatak in the ending credits referring to them as “gurus of cinema”.

