Rannvijay Offers Free MBA Course to IIT-PhD Graduate on Shark Tank, Gets Trolled

Rannvijay Singha on Shark Tank India offered an IIT-PhD fellow a free upGrad course, and is being trolled on social media ever since. Apart from being an IIT-PhD graduate, the guy he made the offer to is also an electrical engineer at just 26, and has done his postgrads at the Stanford University, as claimed by a viral video that brought on the trolling. upGrad is an EdTech major that sponsors Shark Tank India, hence Rannvijay’s move. It’s a regular part of the show, which is being hosted by Rannvijay. It has been produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad, and is co-powered by Flipkart, as per Jagran Josh. The seven judges or “sharks" on the show include Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Ever since the clip of Rannvijay went viral, Twitterati started opining that he did not really fit into the scheme of the show and seemed out of his depths there. They said they were more used to seeing him as a judge on MTV Roadies, and naturally, memes were made. However, it has to be remembered that the scopes of a judge and a host of a show are vastly different.

I believe in Rannvijay bhoi supremacy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ob0t2uGe2L— keshu (@Keshu__11) February 2, 2022

My boi Rannvijay in Shark Tank pic.twitter.com/FQvSUgdYSn— Anuj Chhabra (@anujchhabra96) February 2, 2022

I have a startup idea 💡 Let’s make a virtual Reality Rannvijay singha giving upgrade @upGrad_edu courses to every contestants. What say sharks @AnupamMittal @amangupta0303 @namitathapar @peyushbansal #SharkTankIndia— Rushi S (@rushi_sarvaiya_) February 2, 2022

aur yeh banda roadies ka sabse intelligent product tha https://t.co/W7Tt0m1rPm— swami (@kya_to_bhi) February 2, 2022

that expression on the face of IITian when he hears ranvijay, yes the same ranvijay, offering him an upgrad course https://t.co/xwK3MWpDif— Itô Girsanov (@cruindggn) February 2, 2022

Contestant: Maine Harvard se masters ki hai aur ab MIT mein PhD kar rha huRannvijay- Woh sab chhod upGrad se MBA kar bohat scope hai. Harvard aur MIT ki faculty https://t.co/vpvWNeyAzI pic.twitter.com/fVMHT7UMBC — Desi Deadpool (@Vickster469) February 2, 2022

There were some who did think that an upGrad MBA course offer made sense. “heh? MBA will teach him things that he won’t during his PhD. Afaik he studied things related to food and science related to it. Matlab kuch bhi (sic)" a Twitter user wrote.

heh? MBA will teach him things that he won't during his PhD. Afaik he studied things related to food and science related to it. Matlab kuch bhi https://t.co/RVYyN428as— hmmmmm (@gupshup__) February 2, 2022

Rannvijay has been a prominent part of MTV Roadies ever since its inception 18 years ago. He has gone from being a contestant to winning the first season of the show to returning as the host and doubling up as a judge as well. However, we hear that his journey with Roadies has come to an end, at least temporarily. The actor-host-judge will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Instead, a Bollywood actor is being roped in to fill his shoes in MTV Roadies Season 18.

Roadies is set to get a new host to replace Rannvijay. A source told News18, “The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon."

